Punjab reports one more COVID-19 death, total reaches 6

Punjab on Sunday reported one more COVID-19 related death, taking the toll to six, according to an official statement.

According to the Health department one patient from Ludhiana died while three fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 68, it added.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar said the patient who died at a private hospital in Ludhiana was a 69-year-old woman and was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. The patient had earlier tested positive and had no recent travel history, he said.

The government has set up transport facilitation control rooms to maintain uninterrupted movement of trucks etc carrying such supplies, while deciding to impose ₹1.85 lakh penalty against anyone found selling essential items above the retail price.

An official statement said the transport department has also stepped up supplies for other States which are deficient in foodgrains and other essentials. “The outward movement of stocks to deficient States has gone up by almost 50% over the normal,” said the statement, adding that nearly 20-25 rakes of wheat-rice containing 54,000-67,500 tonnes are being dispatched daily to the deficient States.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to convene an all-party meeting immediately to evolve solutions for the problems being faced by the people due to the long spell of curfew.

Also Read Locals resist cremation of virus victim

In a letter written to the CM, the SAD president said the extended curfew had resulted in a number of problems for the masses including farmers, health workers, traders and daily wagers. “We need to find solutions for these problems immediately before they spiral out of control, leaving behind a trail of destruction in every sector and compounding the sufferings of every segment of the society”.