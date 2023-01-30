Punjab regimental centre, CRPF named best marching contingents at RD parade

January 30, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Punjab Regiment Centre contingent was declared the best marching contingent among the three services at this year’s Republic Day Parade (RDP), while Indian Air Force (IAF) won the first slot in the online public poll conducted by MyGov.

From among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary forces, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was named the best marching contingent under both categories, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Monday.

Uttarakhand tableau based on Manaskhand was adjudged best State/Union Territory tableau by a panel of judges, while Gujarat’s on clean-green energy efficiency won first spot in the online public poll conducted by MyGov, MoD said in a statement declaring the results for the best marching contingents and tableaux of RDP 2023. This included separate results — one by a panel of judges and other through an online public vote conducted by MyGov.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from three Services, Marching Contingents from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States, Union Territories and Ministries and Departments, a Ministry statement said.

“In addition to the panel of judges, a web page was created on MyGov platform for online registration of citizens for watching the RDP and Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2023 online,” the statement said. An online poll was conducted by MyGov for the citizens to vote for their favourite Tableaux from States/UTs and Ministries/Departments as also amongst the marching contingents to select the best amongst popular choice category, it stated.

The online poll for the popular choice was conducted between January 25 to 28 on MyGov web page.

Among Ministries and Departments, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ bagged the top position in the panel of judges section, while the Ministry of Home Affairs’ one on ‘CAPFs’ clinched the top spot in popular choice category.

In the assessment by panel of judges, Maharashtra ( Sade tin shaktipithe and nari shakti) clinched the second spot, while the third spot went to Uttar Pradesh ( Ayodhya Deepotsav). The judges’ special prize went to Central Public Works Department’s tableau on biodiversity conservation.

In the online public poll, the second spot in State/Union Territory tableau went for Uttar Pradesh and third slot for Maharashtra.