Coronavirus | Punjab records 482 cases, five deaths

In Haryana, 780 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 29,755.

Punjab on Friday recorded 482 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the fatalities to 282, according to an official statement.

The number of cases has mounted to 12,216. The major chunk of new cases, 76 and 70, were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala districts respectively. The Health Department said there were 3,838 active cases, and 8,096 had been cured so far.

In Haryana, 780 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 29,755. The State recorded four deaths, taking the fatalities to 382. The major chunk of new cases, 203 and 127, were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad districts respectively. The active cases are 6,420 and 22,953 patients have so far been discharged, said a statement.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020

