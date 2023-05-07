Punjab Police didn’t follow established norms while detaining reporter: Editors Guild of India

May 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Established norms were not followed by the Punjab Police while detaining Times Now reporter Bhavana Kishore on May 5, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) has said.

It expressed concern over the “attitude of the law enforcement agencies towards journalists” as displayed in several incidents.

“... Times Now has claimed that even though she was not driving the car, she was detained by the Punjab Police and taken away in a car by a male cop, without the presence of a female police person, which is against the well-established procedures with respect to arrest or detention of women,” said the EGI statement on May 6.

EGI statement on arrest of Times Now journalist by Punjab police pic.twitter.com/J4Hnk1SRIa — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) May 6, 2023

It said, “Further, an FIR has also been registered in a Ludhiana police station, which appears excessive and with undue haste. The EGI urges the Punjab government to release the journalist from detention and direct its police to follow the established procedures...”