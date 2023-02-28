ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Governor’s refusal to summon Budget session | Supreme Court to hear plea on February 28

February 28, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Senior advocate AM Singhvi mentioned the case for early listing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on February 28 said it will urgently hear a petition filed by the Punjab government on the Governor’s perceived disinclination to summon the Budget session on March 3.

The Bench said it would hear the case later in the day after 3.50 p.m. when the Constitution Bench hearing in the Maharashtra political dispute between former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent Eknath Shinde for the day is over.

The court has also listed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case after 3.50 p.m. on Tuesday. The AAP government in Punjab said it was “forced” to move the apex court as the Governor had not responded to the Cabinet decision to summon the House for the Budget session.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had also reminded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about his “derogatory” response to a communication from the Raj Bhavan concerning the selection school principals for a training session abroad.

Mr. Mann had reportedly written back, saying he was only answerable to three crore Punjabis and not a Governor appointed by the Centre. The Governor had responded that he would take a call on summoning the Budget session after seeking legal advice on Mr. Mann’s reply to him.

