Punjab gears up for vaccination of healthcare workers

13 January 2021 02:14 IST

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it was completely geared up for vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) at 110 sites across the State on January 16.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said a total of 20,450 vials had been received and each vial has 10 doses of vaccines which is to be given to the beneficiaries in two doses 28 days apart.

“The first batch of the Covishield vaccine was received by the health department from Chandigarh Airport. This vaccine was developed by Oxford University with AstraZeneca and now it is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute. Data of Phase III trials is available and it is allowed in emergency authorisation use in the U.K.,” he said.

The Minister said that five vaccination sites per district have been selected for the launch where 100 beneficiaries will be allocated at each site. “Two session sites will be live-streamed-webcast with the Centre government at district hospitals including S.A.S Nagar and government medical college, Amritsar,” he added.

Mr. Sidhu said that presently the vaccine has been stored at State vaccine store in Chandigarh and it would be made available at regional, district and block vaccine stores as per standard operating procedures set by the Centre.