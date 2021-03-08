Punjab FM Manpreet Singh Badal presents State Budget of ₹1,68,015 crore for FY 2021-22

Chandigarh

08 March 2021 13:41 IST

Punjab FM Manpreet Singh Badal tabled the last Budget of the Amarinder Singh-led government

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on March 8 presented the State budget with an outlay of ₹1,68,015 crore for financial year 2021-22 in the State Assembly.

Mr. Badal tabled the last Budget of the Amarinder Singh-led government. The Assembly elections are due early next year.

The government will waive ₹1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers and ₹526 crore of landless farmers in the next phase, under crop loan waiver scheme in 2021-22, as per the Budget speech.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Badal also announced to raise old age pension from ₹750 per month to ₹1,500 per month.

He also announced an increase in the amount under the Shagun scheme from ₹21,000 to ₹51,000.