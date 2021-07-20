Punjab flags urgent demand for 40 lakh vaccine doses

CHANDIGARH

CHANDIGARH

Only 3,500 doses of Covaxin left with State, says CM Amarinder Singh

Citing a current demand of more than 2 lakh COVID vaccine doses for the second dose alone, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded 40 lakh more doses from the Centre on urgent basis to inoculate the State’s eligible population.

The State was expecting 2.46 lakhs vaccines to arrive on Tuesday but the Chief Minister, during a COVID review virtual meeting, noted that the vaccine remains in short supply. The State has run out of Covishield and is left with a mere 3,500 Covaxin doses as of July 19, he said

37% immunised

Punjab has already vaccinated more than 90 lakh eligible persons (nearly 37% of eligible population) and has been utilising the stock without any wastage, said the Chief Minister. While the first dose has been administered to 75 lakh people, 15 lakh had got the second dose too, he added.

The Centre needs to arrange for immediate delivery to the State to meet the shortfall and enable inoculation of all those needing the second dose, while continuing with the vaccination of other eligible persons, said the Chief Minister.

Pointing out that the doses being supplied to private hospitals were getting wasted as people preferred to go to government hospitals for free inoculation, Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the meeting that the State has sought diversion of the stocks from the private hospitals but had not received any response so far from the Centre.