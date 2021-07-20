National

Punjab flags urgent demand for 40 lakh vaccine doses

Image for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Citing a current demand of more than 2 lakh COVID vaccine doses for the second dose alone, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded 40 lakh more doses from the Centre on urgent basis to inoculate the State’s eligible population.

The State was expecting 2.46 lakhs vaccines to arrive on Tuesday but the Chief Minister, during a COVID review virtual meeting, noted that the vaccine remains in short supply. The State has run out of Covishield and is left with a mere 3,500 Covaxin doses as of July 19, he said

37% immunised

Punjab has already vaccinated more than 90 lakh eligible persons (nearly 37% of eligible population) and has been utilising the stock without any wastage, said the Chief Minister. While the first dose has been administered to 75 lakh people, 15 lakh had got the second dose too, he added.

The Centre needs to arrange for immediate delivery to the State to meet the shortfall and enable inoculation of all those needing the second dose, while continuing with the vaccination of other eligible persons, said the Chief Minister.

Pointing out that the doses being supplied to private hospitals were getting wasted as people preferred to go to government hospitals for free inoculation, Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the meeting that the State has sought diversion of the stocks from the private hospitals but had not received any response so far from the Centre.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Parliament proceedings | Pegasus row leads to multiple disruptions in Lok Sabha

26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Biden admin proposes U.S. court to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India

Congregational prayers for Id banned in Kashmir

Navy issues Request For Proposal for 6 submarines under Project-75I

Public health above religion, says Bombay High Court

Classes X, XI, XII to resume in Punjab from July 26

Parliament proceedings | Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹23,675 crore extra spending

II PU results announced: 2,239 students score 600/600

Supreme Court mulls over ‘punishment’ for political parties facing contempt

Parliament proceedings | YSRCP MP protests in Rajya Sabha on Special Category Status for Andhra

Maharashtra government did not avail of NSO’s services till I was CM: Devendra Fadnavis

Nehru trophy boat race may be postponed

TN to explore CSR funding for free COVID-19 vaccines through private hospitals, says Minister

Implement monthly reading of electricity consumption for domestic consumer, says former TN Minister

Parliament proceedings | No caste census other than SCs, STs: Govt

Centre releases 23% of allocated funds for centrally sponsored schemes in Q1

Four COVID-19 vaccine candidates in human trial stage, one in pre-clinical stage, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Install complaint boxes in schools for children to report sexual abuse, Madras HC directs TN

Parliament proceedings | 80 dead, 204 missing after Feb. 7 avalanche in Uttarakhand: Govt informs Lok Sabha

Sarang helicopter team to perform in Russian air show

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2021 6:19:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/punjab-flags-urgent-demand-for-40-lakh-vaccine-doses/article35426185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY