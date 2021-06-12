Punjab Finance Minister slams continued GST on COVID related material

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Saturday said the GST’s Group of Ministers (GoM) should stop acting like a shahenshah (emperor) of yesteryears and instead let compassion speak through its decisions amid the COVID-19 crisis, which is a once in a century calamity.

Demanding that all COVID-related goods be zero-rated during the pandemic, Mr. Badal, along with other Finance Ministers representing the Indian National Congress (INC), vehemently opposed the imposition of GST on COVID related items and recorded their note of dissent.

Include Congress

Releasing his remarks and interventions made at the 44th meeting of the GST Council on Saturday, the Punjab Finance Minister urged the Union government to include representatives of the Congress in the Group of Ministers (GOM).

“It is preposterous that the principal opposition party in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha has been excluded in the GoM,” Mr. Badal said.

He also urged the chairperson to operationalise the position of Vice-Chairperson of the GST Council. Further, the GST Council must have its own secretariat, and it should be empowered to adjudicate on a dispute resolution mechanism where there are divergent views.

He regretted that the GoM is not acting with compassion, and is parroting the Union government’s line. He also called for a holitstic look at the entire GST issue so that a due, considerate and humane approach is adopted to help ameliorate the sufferings of the people of India.

Mr. Badal reminded the GoM that health care services, including all recognised systems of medicine (Allopathy, Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, Yoga), are already exempt under GST. The supply of medicine that is a part of the treatment package is also exempt since the entire transaction is considered a service, he said.

Mr. Badal said imposition of GST on COVID preventive materials, starting with GST on vaccines and items like masks, PPEs, hand sanitizers, Medical Grade Oxygen, testing kits, ventilators, Bipap Machine, and pulse oximeters among others reflect an insensitiveness and lack of compassion.

He cautioned that the attempt to pick and choose exemptions on the grounds of inverted duty structure or cheaper imports would end up destroying the very foundation of GST. He also demanded that COVID-19 related exemptions should not end by August 31, 2021.

“Is COVID going to be over by then,” the Minister asked. “We need to have a more realistic and reasonable time frame and one which is based on compassion,” he added.