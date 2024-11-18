Punjab farmers to resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on December 6

Farmers and farm labourers groups, camping on the inter-State boundaries of Punjab and Haryana since February this year, on Monday (November 18, 2024) announced they would resume their ‘tractor-trolley Delhi Chalo’ march to lay siege to the national capital on December 6.

Groups of farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmers’ agitation in Punjab — have been, since February 13, camping at Shambhu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind, the inter-State boundaries between Haryana and Punjab, after being stopped from entering Haryana. They had then given the call for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press for the fulfilment of their demands, including the key demands of a legal guarantee for the purchase of crops at a Minimum Support Price (MSP), and farm loan waivers.

Addressing a press conference here, KMM coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers’ movement had been going on since February, but the Central government was not paying any heed to the demands. “We have decided to resume our ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on December 6. Also, from November 26, farmers will start a fast unto death. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal will observe the fast,” Mr. Pandher said.

Since the farmers’ protest began, multiple rounds of meetings were held between the Central government and farmer leaders before the Lok Sabha election, but this did not result in anything concrete.

Farmers are on the streets ruing the primary issue of concern for them — there is still no law enacted on MSP, with the Centre turning a blind eye to their other demands, despite repeated appeals.

Their other demands include complete debt waiver for farmers and farm labourers; a monthly pension for farmers and farm labourers upon reaching the age of 58; withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020; reintroduction of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 to ensure farmers’ consent and compensation at four times the rate set by the Collector; withdrawal from the World Trade Organization and banning all Free Trade Agreements; 200 days of employment annually at a daily wage of ₹700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act; protection of land, forests and water sources belonging to tribal communities; cancellation of cases filed against farmers during the year-long (2020-21) protest on Delhi’s borders, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the protest; and punishment to the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri killing case, among others.

