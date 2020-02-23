Punjab DGP expresses regret over Kartarpur Corridor remark

CHANDIGARH

Opposition parties had alleged that Dinkar Gupta statement was condemnable

After his remark on pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Corridor created a furore, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Sunday expressed regret.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Gupta, said “In case any remark made by me has inadvertently caused any hurt to the people of my state, I express my sincere regret as it was never my intention at all. I only want to ensure a safe & peaceful environment in Punjab necessary for every citizen to flourish and prosper.”

The Opposition parties in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had alleged that Mr. Gupta’s statement — that an ordinary Sikh devotee going to pay obeisance to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan can be turned into a terrorist in the space of six hours — was condemnable.

“I have worked tirelessly & sincerely for the well-being of the people of my home state Punjab during my 32 years of service. I started my term as DGP in February 2019 with Ardas at Darbar Sahib to seek His blessings & support for keeping every citizen of the State safe and secure,” he said in another tweet.