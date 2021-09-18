Punjab crisis live updates | I feel humiliated, says Capt. Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from his position amid the ongoing infighting in State unit of the party, saying he felt humiilated.

Ahead of the crucial Congress Legislative Party of Punjab meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 18, Capt. Amarinder handed over his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Chandigarh

Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab Chief Minister

“I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister. I spoke to the party president and conveyed that I shall be resigning in the morning itself. The point is that it was the third time in the past few months that MLAs are being summoned to Delhi (by party central leadership), it gives an impression of element of doubt upon me for not being able to run (the government), but I feel humiliated the way thing have gone,” said Capt. Amarinder, after submitting his resignation here.

"The thing is that this is the third time the party called the MLAs. You have an element of doubt on me.... I feel humiliated," he told reporters.

"I have resigned," he said, adding that the Congress can make anyone the leadership trusts the chief minister.

Asked about his future course of action, he said, "As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes." "I am in the Congress party. I will talk to my supporters and decide future course of politics," he said.

New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi has spoken to Amarinder Singh

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have spoken to Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retd) Amarinder Singh after nearly 40 MLAs wrote to the All India Congress Committe (AICC) to seek a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Though there is no official word from the party, sources told The Hindu that the option of Capt. Amarinder stepping down from his post gracefully may have come up in the discussion.

Once considered among the most powerful Congress leaders, the erosion of support for the Punjab Chief Minister has been swift and almost overnight.

Chandigarh

CLP meeting

In yet another attempt to resolve the ongoing infighting within party’s Punjab unit, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had decided to hold a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Punjab on September 18.

The decision comes days after close to 40 MLAs wrote to the party’s central leadership against Chief Minister Captain (Retd) Amarinder Singh, alleging that hardly anything was being done towards fulfilment of the 18-point programme issued by the party high command. They had demanded a meeting of the CLP.

Ludhiana

Amarinder Singh demands scrapping of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retd.) Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded immediate scrapping of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre, while calling for detailed discussions with farmers to find a way forward.

Pointing out that many farmers had died over the course of the ongoing protests against the laws, the Chief Minister said it was “high time the Central government realised its blunder and withdrew the legislations in the interests of the farmers and the nation”.

The Chief Minister was speaking as he inaugurated the third State-level virtual “Kisan Mela” (farmer fair) organised by the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.