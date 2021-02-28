Punjab Congress chief takes a dig at G-23 leaders

A day after the group of dissenting Congress leaders’ (G-23) show of strength in Jammu, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday invited them to join the party’s protest against fuel prices and cooking gas on March 1.
Mr. Jakhar said for these senior leaders, the demonstration could prove to be a “refresher course for the beginning of people-related politics”.
He said right now the time is to do the politics of struggle instead of the politics of policy and invited them to the State unit’s programme to gherao the Raj Bhavan.
Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and Raj Babbar should hit the streets and raise people’s issues, he said.
Though the All India Congress Committee (AICC) was cautious in not precipitating the internal rift, Mr. Jakhar’s statement is being seen as the central leadership’s counter to the Jammu show of strength.
Mr. Jakhar said former party chief Rahul Gandhi had earlier raised awareness against the agriculture laws from Punjab itself.
“Following such a trail, wake up the Narendra Modi government by raising the voice of the people against inflation. This will make the party even stronger,” he said in response to Mr. Sibal’s reported statement that the Congress had become weak and needed to be strengthened.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath