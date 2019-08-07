Punjab CM’s wife duped of ₹23 lakh, scamster arrested

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur lost ₹23 lakh to a scamster who duped her through a mobile phone call, posing as a bank manager, said the police.

Also a Congress MP from Patiala, Ms. Kaur was duped a few days ago, said the police on Wednesday, adding that the scamster had been arrested.

A team of the Punjab police arrested the fraudster after tracing his phone call to Ranchi in Jharkhand, said officials .

Ms. Kaur received a call a few days back when she was in Delhi to attend the Parliament session, said officials.

Posing as the manager of a nationalised bank, the caller told Ms. Kaur that he wanted her bank account details to deposit her salary.

He eventually managed to get the MP’s account number, ATM pin, CVC number and an OTP (one time password), said officials.

Ms. Kaur then learnt through an SMS that a sum of ₹23 lakh was debited from her account. She, then, informed the police about the incident, officials said.