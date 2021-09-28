Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi allocates portfolios to new Ministers

CHANDIGARH

28 September 2021 13:37 IST

Deputy CMs have been given key portfolios of Home and Health

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on September 27 allocated portfolios to the recently inducted Ministers in the State Cabinet.

The Chief Minister retained Vigilance, General Administration, Environment, Mining-Geology, Power and Tourism, while the Home Department has been allotted to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The other Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni has been given Health and other departments.

Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra will look after Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs, while Manpreet Singh Badal retains Finance. Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa will be in charge of Rural Development.

Aruna Chaudhary has been assigned the portfolios of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management.

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been allotted the portfolios of Water Resources and Housing-Urban Development. Rana Gurjeet Singh has been given the departments of Technical Education-Industrial Training.

Razia Sultana has been allotted Water Supply and Sanitation Ministry, while Vijay Inder Singla has been given the charge of Public Works.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been allotted the Food And Civil Supplies Ministry. Randeep Singh Nabha has been given the charge of Agriculture Ministry, and Raj Kumar Verka will look after Social Justice.

Sangat Singh Gilzian will be the new Forest Minister and Pargat Singh the new School & Higher Education and Sports Minister.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been given charge of Transport and Gurkirat Singh Kotli has been assigned the Department of Industries.