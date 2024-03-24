GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Delhi, rather than investigating death of 21 in hooch tragedy: Anurag Thakur

So many people lost their lives to a hooch tragedy, Mr. Mann was stationed in Delhi and did not ‘utter a word about the incident, nor initiate an investigation,’ says Anurag Thakur

March 24, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur. File

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on March 24 hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the deaths of 21 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, Mr. Thakur said that it was shameful that as Chief Minister of Punjab, a State where so many people lost their lives to a hooch tragedy, the Chief Minister [Mr. Mann] was stationed in Delhi and did not “utter a word about the incident, nor initiate an investigation”.

“Chief Minister Mann stays put in Delhi to what he terms a fight for jailed accused in the Excise Policy case Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and now Arvind Kejriwal, but when 21 people in his constituency died after consuming illicit liquor, his government is protecting liquor traders,” said Mr. Thakur.

He declared that the people of India would never approve of the “somnolent” Punjab government and the Delhi government running from jail.

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, he said that Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan’s objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicated that the constituents of the alliance “have lost their sanity”. He demanded that leaders of the alliance tender an apology over the remarks, with a jibe as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki dukaan” (shop of love) concept, stating : “Mohabbat ki dukaan main nafrat ka samaan (A shop of love stocked with an inventory of hate).”

Mr. Radhakrishnan had used expletives against Mr. Modi at a public rally in Tamil Nadu, sparking controversy.

Related Topics

Punjab / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.