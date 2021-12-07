Punjab CM attacks Amarinder

He terms Captain’s approach ‘slack’

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday accused former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leadership of clandestinely harming the State’s interests with an eye on assembly polls, which are due in early 2022.

Mr. Channi said that all the three were hand in glove to hamper the State’s prospects in the past, present and would continue to pursue their politically motivated agenda in future as well. Speaking at an event here, he said that there is a change in the mood of rank and file of Congress party, especially after the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Responding to the possible damage that could be caused by Capt. Amarinder to the Congress party in the ensuing Assembly polls, Mr. Channi said that a person who could not deliver goods during his tenure of four and half years and confined himself within the four walls of his farmhouse, how anyone can now rely on his fledgling party, which absolutely lacks credibility due to his past nature of non-accessibility and slackness. “Captain Amarinder had been playing a friendly match with ‘Badals’ to mutually facilitate each other in the seat of power to pursue their narrow-vested interests. These so-called foes turned friends this time too are secretly engaged in adjustment of seats during ensuing assembly polls to extend political gains to one another,” quipped Mr. Channi.

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party, Mr. Channi, accused the party and its leaders of involving in spreading false propaganda against the Congress Government. He told Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to concentrate more on his own Government in Delhi rather than befooling the people of Punjab with his ill-conceived notions by promising the moon to them knowing the fact he would never come to power in the State.