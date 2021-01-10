Punjab CM and AAP leaders get into verbal duel

CHANDIGARH

10 January 2021 03:53 IST

While Bhagwant Mann said there was a collusion between Amarinder and the Governor, the CM said the AAP leader was making illogical statements

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on his claims of a collusion between the Chief Minister and the Governor surrounding farm laws, accusing Mr. Mann of making illogical statements with the sole motive of misleading people.

The Chief Minister said that the State government had already finalised requisite petitions for challenging the Centre’s farm laws and would do so at an opportune time on the advice of legal experts.

“Just like his bosses, Mann too has mastered the art of lying and deception but while doing so he has exposed his incompetence as a parliamentarian by making frivolous statements on matters pertaining to the Constitution and legislative procedures,” said Capt. Amarinder. He was referring to the AAP leader’s claims of a collusion between the Chief Minister and the Punjab Governor over delay in sending the agriculture laws, passed unanimously in the Punjab Assembly, to negate the farm laws enacted by the NDA-led government, to the President.

The Chief Minister said that contrary to Mr. Mann’s claims, the State’s Advocate General, Atul Nanda, had already prepared and finalised the requisite petitions for challenging the three Central Acts. “Since these Acts impact the lives and futures of our farmers, all decisions will be taken carefully and judiciously at an opportune time,” the Chief Minister said.

Separately, AAP’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha accused the Chief Minister of acting like an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Captain is helpless and bound to appease Modi-Shah as he cannot afford to annoy his bosses who hold ED files of his son Raninder Singh. That is forcing him to bow in front of Modi-Shah,” alleged Mr. Chadha, addressing a press conference here.

He said Capt. Amarinder should join the BJP officially. “Then every CBI, ED and corruption case against your family members would be buried,” he added.