Punjab CM Amarinder CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu meet for ‘better coordination’

They agree to set up group to expedite govt. initiatives

CHANDIGARH

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and new Congress State unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met here “to ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the State government.”

In their meeting, Capt. Amarinder and Mr. Sidhu agreed to set up a 10-member ‘Strategic Policy Group’ to further expedite the implementation of the various government programmes and reform initiatives.

To be headed by the Chief Minister, the group will comprise Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Mr. Sidhu, four party working presidents — Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel — besides Pargat Singh.

According to an official statement, the decision was taken when Mr. Sidhu, along with Mr. Nagra and Mr. Pargat Singh, called on the Chief Minister to discuss Punjab-related issues and steps to strengthen party-government coordination.

“The group will hold weekly meetings, in consultation with other ministers and experts as may be required. It will discuss and review the progress of the various State government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same,” said the statement.

In another decision, Capt. Amarinder also assigned his Cabinet colleagues the task of being available in Punjab Congress Bhawan every day, by rotation, for meetings with MLAs and other party functionaries to discuss issues related to their constituencies and address any grievances.