Punjab CM accuses AAP of double standards on farm laws

01 December 2020 22:49 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of adopting double standards and “exposing itself”. He said the party had executed the new farm laws through a gazette notification on November 23 amidst the crisis, even while it pretended to be standing with the farmers.

Even as AAP was claiming to be supporting the agitating farmers, The Delhi government had executed the farm laws through a gazette notification on November 23, said Capt. Amarinder Singh, in a statement. He added that AAP was indulging in political games to further its electoral agenda.

“AAP had been working behind the farmers’ backs all these days,” said the CM, adding that even before the farmers had embarked on their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, the Delhi government had actually issued the notification.

Advertising

Advertising

Capt. Singh accused the AAP of misleading the farmer unions by pretending to be supporting their cause while all this time, the party was merely indulging in political theatrics.

“First they failed to pass any amendment laws in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have gone so far as to officially notify the legislations.