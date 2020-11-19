National

Punjab Chief Minister’s son Raninder Singh appears before ED in FEMA case

Raninder Singh, son of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Raninder Singh, son of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), said a senior agency official.

“His statement is being recorded in Jalandhar,” the official said.

The ED probe is linked to the Income-Tax Department’s alleged findings that certain assets acquired abroad were not disclosed in 2005-07. The department had later carried out a reassessment of disclosures and detected the assets located overseas.

Earlier, a Ludhiana court had stayed a previous directive that allowed the ED to inspect some new findings of the I-T Department related to Mr. Raninder Singh.

In June 2016 also, the ED had summoned him under the FEMA.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 2:36:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/punjab-chief-ministers-son-raninder-singh-appears-before-ed-in-fema-case/article33131430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY