Punjab Chief Minister meets PM Modi, presses for repeal of farm laws

New Delhi

11 August 2021 22:00 IST

The on-going farmers’ agitation has implications for national security, says Capt. Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and urged him to repeal the farm laws and amend the relevant law to make farmers eligible for free legal aid.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Capt Singh had cautioned the Prime Minister that the farmers’ agitation had “the potential of posing security threat to Punjab and the country with Pak-backed anti-India forces looking to exploit the farmers who are disgruntled with the government”.

He submitted separate letters on two different issues, the CMO said.

Capt. Amarinder called for immediate review and revocation of the farm laws as they have triggered widespread resentment among farmers of Punjab and other States, who have been protesting at the Delhi’s borders since last November 26.

Impact on economic activities

Urging the Prime Minister’s intervention in finding a solution, the Chief Minister argued that the continued agitation was not only impacting economic activities in Punjab but also had the potential to affect the social fabric, especially when political parties and groups take strong positions.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need to compensate farmers for the management of paddy straw at ₹100 per quintal and also to address the fears of DAP shortage that could aggravate the “crisis triggered by the three laws”.

In a separate letter, Capt. Amarinder argued that due to the fragmentation of landholdings and persistent disputes with lessees and various market operators and agents, the farmers are also facing heightened litigation, causing financial burden.

Need for free legal services

“It is, thus, the need of the hour to amend Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, to include farmers and farm workers in the category of persons entitled to free legal services to pursue and defend themselves in the courts to secure their livelihood,” Capt Amarinder was quoted as saying by his office.

The Chief Minister felt this step would help reduce cases of farmer suicides and ensure better protection of their legal and financial rights, the CMO release said.

Earlier in the day, Capt. Singh also called on Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ask for increased allocation of vaccine supplies.