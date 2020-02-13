National

Punjab cancels leaves of key staff engaged in management for coronavirus

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued instructions to cancel the leaves of all the key staff engaged in the reporting and management for coronavirus disease.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the staff involved in surveillance of coronavirus — reporting, tracing and management — would be granted leave after getting sanction from the Directorate Health Services, so that the screening and the test process of the suspected passengers would not be affected.

Mr. Sidhu said that so far a total of 22,236 passengers have been screened at International Airports of Amritsar and Mohali. He also said that 16,549 passengers have been screened at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar and 5,687 passengers have been screened at Dera Baba Nanak check post in Gurdaspur district.

Of the 1,517 passengers, those have travel history of China or transit stay at Airports, 35 samples were collected for testing and they have been reported negative by National Institute of Virology, Pune. A total of 1,109 passengers have crossed the observation period of 14 days so far and the remaining passengers have been kept under home isolation and observation of the Health department, he added.

