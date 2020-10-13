Punjab BJP president’s vehicle attacked in Hoshiarpur

Party blames Congress. CM dismisses it and orders probe

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma’s vehicle was allegedly attacked by a group of people on Monday near the Cholang toll plaza in Hoshiarpur district.

Mr. Sharma, who was on his way back to Pathankot from Jalandhar, said the group attacked the vehicle he was travelling in with stones and sticks, in which the windowpanes of his car were damaged. He said his security guards helped him escape safely.

Station House Officer (Tanda) Bikram Singh told reporters that the incident took place when the vehicle was close to the Cholang toll plaza near Tanda area. Several farmers have laid siege at the toll plaza in protest against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws for the past few days.

Mr. Sharma said those who attacked his vehicle were not farmers and it was an attempt to defame the farmers’ agitation.

Senior party leader Manoranjan Kalia said the incident was the handiwork of the Congress to extract political gains.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the incident but rubbished the allegations of party’s involvement.

“Strongly condemn attack on @BJP4Punjab chief @AshwaniSBJP and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify culprits and take immediate action. Won’t let anyone disturb State’s peace or take law into their hands,” he said as quoted by his media adviser Raveen Thukral on twitter.

“There is no question of @INCPunjab involvement in attack on @BJP4Punjab chief @AshwaniSBJP and @BJP4India should refrain from making frivolous and politically motivated allegations. This is highly irresponsible as @PunjabPoliceInd are investigating the case,” said the tweet.