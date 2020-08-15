Punjab bans sale, use of nine agro-chemicals

The Punjab government on Friday ordered a ban on the sale and use of nine agro-chemicals, after the agriculture department found that these were still being used by farmers though they adversely impacted the quality of rice.
The ban is aimed at protecting the paddy quality, which is critical to its export and remunerative pricing in the international market, said an official statement.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who also hold the agriculture portfolio, has approved the ban of Acephate, Triazophos, Thiamethoxam, Carbendazim, Tricyclazole, Buprofezin, Carbofuron, Propiconazole and Thiophinate Methyl, under Section 27 of the Insecticides Act, 1968 with immediate effect.
Agriculture Secretary K.S. Pannu said these agro-chemicals were non-conducive to the farmers’ interest, besides resulting in degradation of quality. They also posed a risk of higher pesticide residues in rice grain than the Maximum Residual Level (MRL) fixed by the government, the official said.
