Punjab Assembly elections | AAP announces 15 more candidates

Chandigarh

28 December 2021 12:35 IST

Kulwant Singh will contest from Mohali, according to the latest list of candidates announced by the AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on December 28 announced 15 more candidates for the next year's Punjab Assembly polls.

It is the fifth list of the State's main Opposition party and with this the total number of candidates announced by the AAP so far reached 88.

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats and polls in the State are due early next year.

Kulwant Singh, real estate baron and former Mohali Mayor, had joined the AAP on December 27.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will fight from Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh from Raja Sansi, Manju Rana from Kapurthala, Rattan Singh from Shahkot, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur and Kuljit Singh from Banga.

Charanjit Singh will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Rupinder Singh from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh from Ferozepur City, Jagroop Singh from Bathinda Urban, Jaswant Singh from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh from Nabha.