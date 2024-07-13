ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Assembly bypoll: AAP's Mohinder Bhagat leading in Jalandhar West seat

Updated - July 13, 2024 11:19 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 10:16 am IST - Chandigarh

Polling for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll took place on July 10 and a voter turnout of 54.98% was recorded

PTI

This July 10 photo shows voters at a polling station during the Jalandhar West Assembly-bypolls, in Jalandhar. . The counting of votes began today morning. | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP candidate for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab Mohinder Bhagat was leading against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, according to initial trends.

Bhagat was ahead of Kaur by 11,778 votes after four rounds of counting of votes that began at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women here.

Assembly bypolls results 2024 LIVE

BJP candidate Sheetal Angural was at the third spot, according to the trends.

BSP nominee Binder Kumar was at the fourth spot while SAD candidate Surjit Kaur at fifth.

The bypoll was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Angural as the AAP legislator. He joined the BJP in March.

Polling in the seat took place on Wednesday and a voter turnout of 54.98% was recorded, a sharp drop from the 67% the assembly segment saw in the 2022 state elections.

