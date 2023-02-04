Punish to reform: Rajasthan’s open prison model

February 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - JAIPUR

The open prison model adopted in Rajasthan, with convicts staying on community land without high walls or strict surveillance, has promoted a reformative form of punishment and succeeded in transforming the lives of inmates. Once a pioneering idea, Rajasthan has now proved the concept with 40 such open camps.

Prisoners who have served one-third of their sentences are eligible to shift to the open jails, according to the Rajasthan Prisoners’ Open Air Camp Rules of 1972. Inmates of central and district jails with a track record of good conduct are regularly identified to make the move to the open prisons, where they are allowed to live with family members and earn their livelihoods.

The open camps in the State have about 1,800 quarters, where each inmate can stay with three family members. Some of these open prisons have been established at gaushalas in different towns to utilise the open space available there and enable the inmates to work at the cow shelters.

The trust-based concept, introduced in the State in the 1950s, has succeeded by facilitating the integration of prisoners into society by ensuring their stay in a functional social environment. Accompanied by their families and earning their livelihoods through legitimate means has brought confidence among these inmates and made them self-reliant.

‘Focus on individual, not crime’

Three judges of the Supreme Court visited an open prison in Sanganer, near Jaipur, last week and observed the atmosphere in which the inmates enjoy the freedom of living with their immediate family members. The judges were impressed by a school functioning in the complex with a mix of children from outside as well as within the prison community..

Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Sripathi Ravindra Bhat interacted with the inmates and laid emphasis on the reformative potential of such open prisons. While Justice Kaul suggested the creation of similar open camps across the country with improved amenities and funding, Justice Bhat observed that the focus was on the individual rather than on the crime.

A cultural event with musician Susmit Bose was organised on the occasion by Prison Aid and Action Research (PAAR), which has conducted studies on prison systems across the country. PAAR founder Smita Chakraburtty’s 2017 report had formed the basis of a landmark judgment passed by the Supreme Court in 2018 directing the establishment of an open prison in each district of the country.

Proving the concept

Ms. Chakraburtty said that the model had stood the test of time, as there were no reports of prisoners trying to escape or committing the same offence again. As minimum security facilities, open prisons require 92.4% less staff compared to closed jails and the cost incurred per prisoner per month is only ₹500, she said.

Prisoners are free to go out of the camp and move freely in the nearby town in the daytime after the first roll call. Another roll call is done every evening,by when they must be back on campus. Guests visit them regularly and some prisoners even get parole to attend family functions or weddings at their native places.

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B. Lokur, who had delivered the 2018 judgement and was present during the interaction with inmates, said that he had seen a normal life in the open prisons and felt that the rehabilitation of prisoners would be achieved successfully with employment opportunities made available to them.

While giving liberty and dignity to the prisoners, open prisons have the potential to eradicate retributive forms of punishment. Justice Lokur’s judgment had urged the Centre to take the lead in framing guidelines for open camps and observed that the time had arrived for implementing the “humanitarian idea”.

