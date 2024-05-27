GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pune Porsche crash: Police say teen driver’s blood sample was replaced

Two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital arrested on charges of manipulating blood samples, evidence destruction

Updated - May 27, 2024 11:59 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 11:33 am IST

Agencies
The Porsche car was found without a number plate, in Pune on May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim.

The Porsche car was found without a number plate, in Pune on May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on May 27 said the juvenile’s father had called the doctor to replace blood samples for an alcohol test in the case of Pune car accident involving a 17-year-old boy.

The Pune police earlier arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence. Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital, they said.

“They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case,” a senior police official said.

Those held have been identified as Dr. Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor, the official said. The minor accused was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up on the day of the accident on May 19.

Pune Porsche car crash: Parents of deceased techies demand Supreme Court-monitored probe, trial in Madhya Pradesh

The arrest came after it was discovered that the minor’s blood report was changed with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

“Probe underway on whose blood samples collected and replaced with juvenile’s samples,” the police said.

The case is currently being probed by the crime branch.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager’s father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident.

