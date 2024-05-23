Pune porsche car crash: Police question grandfather of minor accused

The Pune police are on May 23 questioning the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his high-end car into a motorbike killing two persons in the city, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy's grandfather was summoned by the police in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father, the staff members and the owner of two liquor serving establishments in Mundhwa area, a crime branch official said.

"The minor's grandfather is currently being grilled by the sleuths of crime branch at the Pune police commissionerate," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The boy's father, Vishal Agarwal (50) has already been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son, and thus exposing him to danger.

Apart from the boy's father, the police have arrested two employees and owner of two liquor serving establishments - Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club hotel in Mundhwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the teenager, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the hotel.

The boy was earlier granted bail on a surety of ₹7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company.

"His grandfather has given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career. He is ready to abide by the condition imposed on him. Therefore, it is just and proper to release the CCL on bail," said the order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Sunday.

However, following an outcry over his quick bail, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the boy to the observation home till June 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.