Pune Porsche car crash | As fake video of teen goes viral, mother appeals to cops to protect him

Updated - May 24, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 11:11 am IST - Pune

A rap song purportedly featuring the teenager, boasting about how he got away with the car crash, went viral on social media, but Pune police have clarified that it was a fake account

PTI

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, on May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The mother of the 17-year-old boy who allegedly fatally knocked down two persons with his high-end car has appealed to the police to “protect” her son after a video purportedly featuring him, boasting about how he got away with the accident, went viral.

In a video message, the teen’s mother stressed that the clip had nothing to do with her son and that it was fake.

Pune car accident: After public outrage, Juvenile Justice Board cancels bail of accused minor

“The video which is being circulated is not of my son. That is a fake video. My son is in the detention centre,” says the teen’s mother in her message.

Appealing to the police to “protect” her son, the mother breaks down, shows her video message. Unable to gather herself, she then walks away from the camera.

A rap song purportedly featuring the teenager, boasting about how he got away with the car crash, went viral on social media, but Pune police have clarified that it was a fake account and that the teenager had no role in the video.

Also read | Pune accident: Porsche car’s registration was pending since March due to non-payment of ₹1,758 fee

Later, it was found that the rap video was of a social media influencer.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to the observation home till June 5.

The police have also arrested the teenager’s father in connection with the case.

