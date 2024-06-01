Pune Porsche car crash: A speeding car, two deaths, and a cover-up

When Rajeshwari Lakhani, 66, woke up to a loud sound in the early hours of May 19 in Pune, she thought a metro wagon had fallen from the bridge outside. It was between 2.30 and 3.00 a.m. when Lakhani staggered out. “People were crowded around a car,” she recalls. “The car had hit five people as well as a couple of cars parked on the street.”

The side of the luxury car was bent and damaged and the windshield was smashed. Lakhani learned later that the car had rammed into a motorbike, killing two people — Anish Awadhiya, the rider, and his friend, Ashwini Koshta.

The two Information Technology professionals, both 24 years old, were on their way home after an impromptu dinner with some friends. While Koshta died on the spot, Awadhiya died on the way to the hospital, say residents of Kalyani Nagar, an affluent, residential neighbourhood in Pune, where the crash occurred.

The scene on the street, which is usually full of partygoers, was chaotic. Lakhani says the crowd pulled out four people from the car — a boy who was allegedly at the wheel, a man who she later learned works for his family as a driver, and his two friends — and began beating up the teenager. The police arrived within a few minutes and took the boy to the Yerawada police station. Many witnesses described him as “drunk”. Awadhiya’s friend, Akib Ramzan Mulla, 24, a resident of Pune, lodged a First Information Report (FIR).

More than a week after the incident, the spot outside Lakhani’s apartment is full of flowers, candles, and posters demanding justice. If the law had taken its course, the case would have not hit the headlines every day since. Instead, what followed the incident shocked the country. An uproar on social media and protests on the streets of Pune forced the authorities to probe the case. The investigations have revealed elaborate attempts by the family, the police, and doctors to cover-up the crime involving a minor who belongs to a wealthy and influential family in Pune.

The elaborate cover-up

On May 18, the 17-year-old teenager, who is the son of a realtor, Vishal Agarwal, 50, threw a party for his friends to celebrate his performance in the Class 12 examination, say the police. The group went drinking at various resto-bars in the upscale neighbourhoods of Pune, including Blak and Cosie. Based on CCTV footage, the Pune police say the car, which had no numberplates, was being driven at a speed of 150-200 km per hour from Cosie when it hit the motorbike.

Following his detention, the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said later that the Pune police sought custody of the accused and also permission to try him as an adult. According to the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, people between the age of 16 and 18 years who have committed grave crimes can be tried as adults. However, the JJB denied these applications. Just 15 hours after the incident, the JJB granted the minor bail with certain conditions: that he work with the Yerawada traffic police for 15 days, write a 300-word essay on the accident, get treatment to quit drinking, and seek psychiatric counselling. Two days later, following a public outcry over these conditions, the JJB cancelled the bail and remanded the boy to an observation home until June 5. Kumar said the police have moved a sessions court again with the plea to try the boy as an adult.

Amid the outrage, various Opposition leaders alleged that the accused was fed pizza and burgers at the police station. Kumar denied these allegations.

“Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari arrived at the scene and informed Inspector Rahul Jagdale about the incident. Despite the severity of the accident, the officers failed to report the details to the police control room or higher officials,” Kumar said. In fatal accident cases, it is mandatory to inform the Deputy Commissioner of Police, but the officers did not follow protocol, Kumar said. On May 24, the Police Commissioner suspended both the officers.

Fabian Samson, who served as a police inspector for 36 years in Pune and is now retired, believes that the suspension of the officers was unjust. “It is impossible for junior officers to take certain decisions, especially in a serious accident like this where two people died. I do not believe that the DCP was not informed. The call details records should be checked,” says Fabian, who raises awareness about alcohol and drug addition in Pune.

Investigations show that there were efforts made to prove that the accused was not drunk. On May 19, at 11 a.m., the minor’s blood sample was taken to Sassoon General Hospital. The police later found that the boy’s father Vishal had called Dr. Ajay Taware, head of the Forensic Medicine Department at the hospital, 14 times between 8.30 and 10.40 before the blood sample was collected. As per their investigation, Dr. Taware asked Dr. Shrihari Halnor, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, to switch the minor’s blood sample with another person’s blood sample.

The doctors at Sassoon admitted to switching the samples. The police arrested Dr. Halnor, Dr. Taware, and a staff member, Atul Ghatkamble, on May 27. Dr. Halnor has been dismissed from service and Dr. Taware and Dr. Ghatkamble have been suspended. They also recovered ₹3 lakh — ₹2.5 lakh from Dr. Halnor and ₹50,000 from Dr. Ghatkamble. The Maharashtra government has sent the dean of Sassoon General Hospital, Dr. Vinayak Kale, on leave for not taking the matter of the tampering of samples seriously.

A friend of the accused, who was in the car with him that night, has admitted to the Pune Crime Branch that the minor was at the wheel at the time of the incident. He also said that the boy had consumed alcohol before driving the car.

On May 22, the police arrested Vishal and his father, Surendra Kumar Agarwal, 77, after the family’s driver, Gangaram, gave a statement that he had been kidnapped and forced to say that he was driving the car at the time of the incident. The two men were charged under Sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or confining a person who has been kidnapped) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police say the boy and his friends first went to Blak, where CCTV footage shows them drinking, and then to Cosie. Apart from Vishal, the owners of the two pubs, the managers, and an employee have been booked under Sections 75 (wilful neglect of a child) and 77 (supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs) of the Juvenile Justice Act. The legal age for drinking in Maharashtra is 25.

Drayson Dixon, vice-chair of Team Swacch Kalyani Nagar, a registered society that works on civic and social issues of the neighbourhood, says the authorities were forced to act only because of sustained protests. “We are deeply dissatisfied with the way the administration handled the incident. There is a loss of faith among the people of Pune in the authorities, including the police and doctors. We felt that the matter would be hushed up and the accused would get away. That is why we held press conferences, visited the site, paid homage to the victims, and put up posters. Then, Pune woke up,” he says.

A leading developer in Pune

The Agarwals have been running their real estate business for four decades under the banner of Bramha. BramhaCorp, one of the leading developers in Pune, has set up luxury hotels such as Sheraton Grand, Le Meridien, Mahabaleshwar Resort and Spa, and Residency Club, along with several residential, leisure, and commercial spaces in posh localities such as Kalyani Nagar, Pune Camp, Bavdhan, Belewadi, and Budhwar Peth.

Post COVID-19, Vishal started a separate venture called Bramha Realty and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. His wife Shivani also joined the business. They have been primarily involved in residential projects. Vishal, Shivani, and Surendra Kumar are associated with at least three real estate companies, as per the disclosures made by the family to the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority: Bramha Leisures Pvt Ltd, Brahma Multicon Pvt Ltd, and B and G Developers. The Facebook page of the company boasts of Vishal’s career achievements, including a corporate award for excellence in real estate from former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

On May 22, the management of BramhaCorp issued a statement saying it had nothing to do with Vishal Agarwal. The statement read: “This is to inform you that BramhaCorp Limited is not related to Bramha Realty and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. BrahmaCorp Limited has no affiliation or association with Bramha Realty and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd in any capacity. Both the firms are completely separate entities.”

A political slugfest

The incident snowballed into a political slugfest, especially when it emerged that Sunil Tingre, the legislator of the Vadgaon-Sheri Assembly segment (of which Kalyani Nagar is a part) was present at the Yerawada police station where the minor was brought after the crash.

Tingre, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), denied that he tried to exert pressure on the police. Writing on X, he said, “On Sunday around 3 a.m., my workers called to inform me that there was a major accident in my constituency. Also, my acquaintance Vishal Agarwal called and told me that his son had met with an accident... As a responsible public representative, I went to the spot...and then to Yerawada Police Station...I told them to take appropriate action and left the police station. I did not put any pressure on the police.”

On May 20, Congress workers staged a protest at the Yerawada police station demanding justice for the victims. Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, who was spearheading the campaign, says: “If we along with the residents of Pune did not raise our voice, the police would not have arrested the accused. The investigating officer and the police inspector, due to their callousness, allowed the accused to go free. Which criminal is served pizza and burgers at a police station immediately after murdering two innocent people? Why was his blood sample taken only 11 hours after the accident? The CCTV footage from the restro-bars where the accused partied, Yerawada Police Station, and Sassoon General Hospital should be released in the public domain.”

Dhangekar also accused the State Excise Department of collecting bribes ranging between ₹78 lakh and ₹2.5 crore from illegal pubs. “We want Pune to remain an education hub. We don’t want this pub culture,” he says.

On May 26, the Congress’s youth wing in Pune organised an essay writing competition at the site of the crash. The topics included ‘My favourite car’, ‘If my father was a builder’, and ‘Ill effects of alcohol’. About 100 people participated.

After the lapses in the case came to light, Sonali Tanpure, wife of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA and former Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure, accused the 17-year-old accused of being a bully in school. In a post on X, Tanpure wrote, “This boy...was my son’s classmate in school. He along with his group of friends used to harass my son...Despite complaining to the school and his parents about his bullying nature, nothing really changed for my son. We eventually had to change the school for the sake of our son’s mental health...Only if his parents addressed such issues...when he was younger, such an incident would not have happened.”

On May 27, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the police action while speaking to reporters. “The matter is extremely serious. The police took proper action when they realised something was wrong with the blood samples of the accused and that it had been replaced. They exposed this racket and arrested the doctors who were involved. The police department will not stop until it gets to the bottom of this case,” he said.

But the Maharashtra Congress has demanded Fadnavis’ resignation alleging that a Minister and an MLA of the ruling Mahayuti government had “pressured” doctors at the Sassoon Hospital to manipulate the blood samples.

On May 29, the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Commissioner set up a four-person committee to investigate the actions of the two JJB members and examine whether proper procedures were followed when bail was granted to the minor accused.

State Congress president Nana Patole has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He has alleged that the son of a ruling party MLA was with the accused in the car on the night of the incident. “Many things are hidden in this case. Who is the Minister and the MLA who pressured Dr. Ajay Taware to change the samples of the accused?” Patole said at a press conference.

He also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune district, for allegedly shielding those involved in the case. “Illegal pubs are rampant in Pune and Nagpur. After this case, 36 illegal pubs in Pune had to be demolished by authorities. Earlier, in Nagpur, two girls from wealthy families had mowed down two youths in a case of drunken driving. They got bail within 10 hours. In Jalgaon, too, a similar case was reported and an attempt was made to save the accused,” he said.

The State government has also formed a three-member panel in the wake of the arrest of the doctors of Sassoon. The panel chairperson, Dr. Pallavi Sapale, has said a report will be sent to the government after an inquiry.

‘No faith in the judiciary’

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Mamata Koshta mourns the death of her daughter, Ashwini. “If those careless rich parents had not given their spoiled son that car, my daughter would have been alive today. That influential family should not get away with what they have done. I want stringent punishment for the boy as well as his parents,” she says.

Samarpreet Koshta, Ashwini’s brother, demands that the case be tried in a fast-track court. “My trust in the judiciary is shaken,” he says.

The family was planning to meet Ashwini in June. Mamata says a day before the incident, her daughter informed her that she would be returning home. Ashwini had booked a ticket on June 18 to surprise her father on his birthday.

