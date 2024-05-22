Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his shock over the approach of the Juvenile Justice Board in the Pune car accident, asking the minor to do social service for 15 days and write an essay.

Mr. Fadnavis termed the view of the Juvenile Justice Board ‘lenient’ and said that a revision application has been filed by the police, adding that the police will continue to explore every way possible until justice is provided.

Mr. Fadnavis held a meeting with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior officials at the CP office. While addressing a press conference in Pune, the Deputy CM said, “The incident that happened in Pune where two youths died is disturbing. I took a meeting with the police officials and took stock of what has happened till now and what action will be taken.”

“There was a huge public outrage in Pune. When the minor was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, the board took a very lenient view on this. Despite two people being dead, the accused minor was asked to do social service for 15 days,” he added.

Mr. Fadnavis further said that after the Nirbhaya case that happened in 2012, changes were made in the Juvenile Justice case that if the accused is above 16 years of age and the crime is heinous, the accused can be treated as an adult. “The outrage intensified after this. According to the application moved by the police, it was written that the boy’s age was 17 years and 8 months. This is a heinous crime. After the Nirbhaya case, the changes in the Juvenile Justice case were that if the accused is over 16 years of age and the crime is heinous, the accused can be treated as an adult. This was a surprising order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board. The police went to the higher court and they took cognizance. A revision application has been filed by the police. They will explore every way possible until justice is provided,” the Deputy CM said.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of May 19 after a luxury car collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, resulted in the untimely demise of two young people. Pune City Police arrested the bar owner and the bar manager who served liquor to the minor accused on the night of the accident. Police also arrested the father of the minor accused in the Pune car accident case.

Earlier on May 19, the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the accused involved in a recent car accident in Pune, said the juvenile accused’s advocate, Prashant Patil. The bail comes with several conditions aimed at rehabilitation and awareness. The conditions include the following: the accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days; the accused should write an essay on the accident; he should get treatment from the concerned doctor to help him quit drinking; and he should take psychiatric counselling and submit a report.

