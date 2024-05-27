GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pune Porche crash: Court allows police to take custody of teen’s father in kidnapping case

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor

Published - May 27, 2024 04:30 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Mangled remains of a Porsche car after it got hit by a motorcycle at Kalyani Nagar, in Pune.

Mangled remains of a Porsche car after it got hit by a motorcycle at Kalyani Nagar, in Pune. | Photo Credit: ANI

A court in Pune on May 27 allowed the police to take custody of Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old involved in a car crash, from the Yerwada Central Jail in connection with the case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver.

Mr. Agarwal is in judicial custody in a case registered against him and the managers and owners of two pubs under the Juvenile Justice Act and is lodged in the central jail.

Pune Porsche crash: Teen’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on doctor’s directions, say police

The Pune police had moved an application for a production warrant of the father in the kidnapping and wrongful confinement case.

"The court has allowed the application for the production warrant of the juvenile's father, and he will be taken into custody from the jail," said a police officer from Pune police.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

The police also registered a case against Vishal Agarwal and his father, Surendra Agarwal, for the 'illegal confinement' of their driver.

The police have said that both the father and grandfather put pressure on the family’s driver to take the blame for the accident by offering him money and giving him threats.

The duo were booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).

Pune / Maharashtra / road accident

