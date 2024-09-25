Pune Metro: PM Modi to inaugurate Swargate stretch on September 26; will launch various projects valued at more than ₹22,600 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune, on September 26, where he will launch and dedicate various projects valued at more than ₹22,600 crore, including Pune Metro Rail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inauguration of Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate will mark the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around ₹1,810 crore.

Further, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around ₹2,950 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will lay the foundation stone for the Memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s first girls’ school at Bhidewada.

In line with his commitment to make India ‘self-reliant’ in the field of Supercomputing technology, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers worth around ₹130 crore, developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

These supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research. Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will leverage the supercomputer to explore Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical phenomena. Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in Delhi will enhance research in fields such as material science and atomic physics. S.N. Bose Centre in Kolkata will drive advanced research in areas such as physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.

Mr. Modi will also inaugurate a High-Performance Computing (HPC) system tailored for weather and climate research. This project represents an investment of ₹850 crore, marking a significant leap in India’s computational capabilities for meteorological applications. He will also launch and dedicate to the nation various initiatives of petroleum and natural gas sector worth ₹10,400 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Solapur Airport which would significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors. The existing terminal Building of Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.