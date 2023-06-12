HamberMenu
Pune man arrested for issuing death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

According to poilce, Sagar Barve, who is accused of issuing death threat to Sharad Pawar, is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm.

June 12, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar. File photo

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

A man from Pune was arrested for alleged involvement in issuing a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, a Mumbai police official said on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Accused Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, the official said.

"The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday," the official said.

The NCP, on June 9, claimed 82-year-old Pawar received a message on social media threatening him with a fate similar to anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

