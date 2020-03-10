Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai

10 March 2020

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) made its way to Maharashtra with two Pune residents with travel history to Dubai testing positive on Monday.

State health officials said that the husband and wife had returned to India on March 1 but reported to the hospital on Monday after developing mild symptoms.

“Their samples were immediately sent for testing and both were positive for COVID-19,” said Dr Archana Patil of Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Maharashtra. “We are now in the process of tracing the contacts of both the patients,” said Dr Patil adding that they have been admitted to the isolation facility at Naidu Hospital and are being closely monitored.

As on Monday, nearly 5255 samples have been tested for the new virus from across the country. In Maharashtra, more than 16,500 travellers have been screened at the airports.

A press statement issued by the State health department said that Pune’s divisional commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar has advised people to avoid large gatherings and enjoy the Holi festivities with close family members at home.