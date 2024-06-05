Pune car crash: Report confirms mother's blood samples used as replacement, police tell court

A forensic laboratory report has confirmed that blood samples of the mother were used to replace those of the 17-year-old driver involved in the Porsche crash which claimed two lives in Pune, police told a court on June 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sessions court extended the police custody of the teen’s parents till June 10 on the police’s request.

Two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital here were arrested last month for allegedly replacing the minor’s blood samples following the accident on May 19 to show that he was not drunk at the time. It is alleged that one of the doctors was in touch with the teen’s father.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen’s mother was arrested on the conspiracy charges on June 1. Police on Wednesday produced the parents of the minor, the two doctors and the hospital employee before the court after their police custody got over.

The court extended the custody of the doctors and the hospital employee till June 7.

Police have also moved an application before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking extension for 14 days of the remand of the 17-year-old who is lodged at an observation home. His remand ends on June 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.