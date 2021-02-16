Pulwama terror attack | ‘Why were actionable intelligence inputs ignored,’ asks Rahul Gandhi

To mark two years of Pulwama terror attack, Frontline publishes a year investigation

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday quoted a Frontline report to question why Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t act despite prior intelligence about a suicide attack on security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir.

“On 14th Feb 2019, the PM was busy shooting a film having ignored prior intelligence inputs and leaving our jawans to die in Pulwama. Why were actionable intelligence inputs ignored?” he said.

He tagged a news report published by the magazine that claimed there were “two successive actionable intelligence about a terror attack”.

To mark two years of the Pulwama terror attack, Frontline published a year investigation, revealing that between January 2 and February 13, 2019, a series of intelligence inputs were shared with various authorities responsible for maintaining internal security.

All these inputs pointed to a possible fidayeen (suicide) strike as part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s “Qisas mission” or revenge strike on security establishments.

“At least two inputs carried details of the terror module led by Mudasir Ahmed Khan, which eventually carried out the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019,” reported the Frontline last Sunday.