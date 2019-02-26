Pulwama terror attack: U.K. asks India, Pakistan to find diplomatic solutions

The British government has called on India and Pakistan to pursue diplomatic solutions in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held telephonic conversations with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday, the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said.

“The Foreign Secretary highlighted the U.K.’s concern about the threat to regional stability from terrorism. He encouraged Pakistan and India to improve cooperation and find diplomatic solutions that will create trust in the region,” the FCO said hours before Indian fighter jets struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest camp in Pakistan.

Mr. Hunt, who condemned the Pulwama incident, said Britain was committed to working with both India and Pakistan to ensure that those responsible for the attack are held to account.