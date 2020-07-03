Pulwama terror attack | One more suspect arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more suspect, who has been in jail since 2018, for his alleged role in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack when 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a car borne suicide bomber.
The accused identified as Mohd. Iqbal Rather, 25, is a resident of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
Also Read | NIA arrests man, daughter
“Mohd. Iqbal Rather had facilitated the movement of Muhammad Umar Farooq, the JeM [Jaish-e-Mohammad] terrorist and a key conspirator in this case, after he infiltrated into the Indian territory in Jammu region in April 2018 from the National Highway near the International border to South Kashmir. Mohd. Umar Farooq, along with others, had assembled the IED [Improvised Explosive Device] used in the attack,” the NIA said in a statement.
Rather has been in judicial custody since September, 2018 in another JeM-related case investigated by the NIA. He was produced by the jail authorities before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, on Thursday and was sent to seven days police custody.
“Initial examination has revealed that Mohd. Iqbal Rather was in constant touch with Pakistan-based leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and was in communication with them over secure messaging applications,” the NIA said. The communication took place before his arrest in 2018.
It said he was part of the “transportation module” of the JeM. With this, the NIA has so far arrested six accused persons in the Pulwama case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath