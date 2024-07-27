GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puja Khedkar’s father granted anticipatory bail in gun waving video case

Dilip and Manorama Khedkar were booked along with five others by Paud police

Published - July 27, 2024 11:51 am IST - Pune

PTI
IAS trainee Puja Khedkar’s mother Manorama Khedkar was earlier produced before a judicial magistrate for allegedly threatening a farmer with a gun over a land dispute, in Pune.

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar’s mother Manorama Khedkar was earlier produced before a judicial magistrate for allegedly threatening a farmer with a gun over a land dispute, in Pune. | Photo Credit: ANI

Dilip Khedkar, father of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, was on July 26 granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in Pune in a case pertaining to farmers being threatened with a gun in a land dispute.

Manorama Khedkar, the probationary IAS officer's mother, has been arrested in the case, which was registered after a video went viral showing her waving gun while engaged in an argument.

Mr. Dilip and Ms. Manorama were booked along with five others by Paud police under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

Who is Pooja Khedkar and what are the allegations against the IAS officer?

Advocate Sudhir Shah said the the court, in its order, stated the charge of attempt to murder was levelled against Manorama Khedkar and not Dilip Khedkar.

The offences against Dilip Khedkar are bailable in nature, he said.

Additional sessions judge A.N. Mare allowed the bail application with conditions that Dilip Khedkar shall not contact witnesses in the case, would not try to influence them and would cooperate with the investigating agency, advocate Shah said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.