The story so far: The controversy surrounding probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, under scrutiny for allegedly misusing her official position and submitting fake disability and caste certificates to clear the civil services exam, has intensified with further charges emerging against the probationary officer and her family, prompting demands for an in-depth probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre came under the spotlight earlier this week after Pune Collector Suhas Diwase accused her of misconduct including the use of a private car with a beacon light, and making demands for a separate office, official vehicle, and staff — privileges not typically provided to trainee officers. Amid a string of controversies, Ms. Khedkar was transferred from the Collector’s Office in Pune to the Washim district earlier this week. The Centre, meanwhile, constituted a single-member committee to verify Ms. Khedkar’s candidature claims and other details of the case.

Who is Puja Khedkar?

A trained doctor, 32-year-old Puja Khedkar is a resident of Pune and hails from a family of bureaucrats. Her father, Deelip Khedkar, is a retired IAS officer-turned-politician. Mr. Khedkar unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) from the Ahmednagar constituency in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the videos of a mock interview uploaded by a private coaching institute on YouTube, Ms. Khedkar is seen telling a panel that she first cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2019. She claims that she was “supposed to be allocated” the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), but the same was pending on account of “technical issues in the OBC allocation.”

Ms. Khedkar joined the Sports Authority of India and gave another attempt in 2021 under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (category e) and OBC quota. She secured AIR 821. On December 27, 2022, the UPSC issued a show cause notice to Ms. Khedkar, asking her to explain how she had applied for reservation under the category of multiple disabilities as mentioned in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Repeatedly avoided mandatory medical test

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) referred Ms. Khedkar’s name for a medical examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi in April 2022 to verify the claims of “blindness and mental illness” which she had cited to avail benefits under the disabilities category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Khedkar requested for postponement of both the personality test and the medical test, claiming that she had contracted COVID-19. The test was rescheduled at least four times before she was finally examined in August. She was further asked to undergo an MRI (brain) to know the cause of loss of vision in both eyes. She, however, told DoPT that she suffered from claustrophobia and couldn’t undergo the test.

The matter reached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which noted in its order dated February 23, 2023, that the percentage of disability could not be assessed. The order followed an application filed by Ms. Khedkar, seeking reservations for persons with disabilities for a (visual impairment) and d(mental disability) categories under Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. As her candidature came under a cloud, Ms. Khedkar approached the Bombay High Court, which granted her another opportunity to undergo a medical examination at AIIMS. However, it is unclear whether she underwent an MRI at AIIMS and if so, what the results were.

Misconduct, misuse of power

Ms. Khedkar secured a posting in her home town Pune as an Assistant Collector. However, before taking charge on June 3, 2024, Ms. Khedke allegedly made repeated calls to the office of the Collector, demanding a separate office, residential quarters, an official car, and staff. In his report to the General Administration Department, the Pune Collector said the trainee officer was told that she was not entitled to such facilities during probation, and accommodation would be provided to her as per norms. Her father also allegedly used his influence to ensure that her demands were met.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon joining, Ms. Khedke reportedly occupied the office of Pune Additional Collector Ajay More while he was away on duty. She allegedly removed his nameplate and rearranged the furniture in the office. He later allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office.

Ms. Khadke used her private luxury car with a red-blue beacon light, a VIP number plate, and a ‘Government of Maharashtra’ sticker during her probation, the report said. Highlighting the trainee officer’s misconduct, Mr. Diwase said in his report that it was not appropriate to allow Ms. Khedkar to continue her training in Pune.

Validity of caste, disability certificates

After the Pune Collector’s report made headlines, several raised concerns over the authenticity of the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates Ms. Khetkar submitted to clear the civil services. While Ms. Khedkar appeared for the exam under the OBC category, where the creamy layer certificate limitation is an annual parental income of Rs 8 lakh, her father declared his property as valued at ₹40 crore in his election affidavit. The property he possesses includes 110 acres of agricultural land, no less than seven flats, 900 grams of gold, a gold watch worth ₹17 lakh and four cars, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumbhar alleged that Ms. Khedkar herself possessed property worth ₹17 crore. Speaking to The Hindu, the activist also questioned how the trainee IAS officer secured a posting in her home town.

Pressuring police to release theft accused

The IAS officer allegedly asked a Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer to release a man detained in a theft case. The Navi Mumbai Police has told the Maharashtra government that Ms. Khedkar called DCP Vivek Pansare at Panvel police station on May 18, urging the cop to release a transporter arrested in a theft case.

As per an official, the trainee officer identified herself and told the DCP that the arrested man was innocent and that the charges against him were minor. The police, however, didn’t release the accused and informed the Pune collector’s office and the home department.

What has Puja Khedkar said?

Ms. Khedkar has declined to comment on the allegations levelled against her. “I am very happy to join in Washim district [administration]. I am looking forward to working here… I am not authorised to comment on this issue as government rules do not allow me to speak anything on this matter,” she said before joining the Washim district administration on July 11 to resume her training.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.