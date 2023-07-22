ADVERTISEMENT

Public sector banks earlier known for huge losses, NPAs; now for record profits: PM Modi

July 22, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Addressing a Rozgar Mela after giving appointment letters to over 70,000 recruits virtually, Mr. Modi noted that a large number of them have been employed in the banking sector

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses a programme organised for the distribution of appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government organisations, in New Delhi, on July 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 hit out at the previous UPA government, saying while it destroyed the banking sector with "scams" his dispensation has restored its good financial health, with India now known for the sector's strength.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela after giving appointment letters to over 70,000 recruits virtually, Mr. Modi noted that a large number of them have been employed in the banking sector as he highlighted how it was "destroyed" under the previous dispensation before his government took corrective measures.

He said that the "phone banking" scam was one of the biggest scams of the previous government as it broke the back of the banking system.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of phone banking was different for that government as loans of thousands of crores of rupees were given to favourites of some powerful leaders and families, and those loans were never meant to be returned, he said.

His government, Mr. Modi asserted, took several measures, including strengthening the management of banks, merging small banks and injecting professionalism, to help the sector.

Public sector banks were earlier known for losses running into thousands of crores of rupees and non-performing assets (NPAs), but now they are known for record profits, the Prime Minister said.

He also praised banking sector employees for their hardwork and commitment to serve people and execute various government schemes to help the poor and unorganised sectors through loans under the 'Mudra' scheme and to support women self-help groups.

Mr. Modi said India has emerged as a centre of global trust and attraction, adding that the country has to make full use of it. Opportunities are increasing in various fields, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US