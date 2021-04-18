Public representatives should act as bridge between people, admin: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh. File Photo.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday called upon the public representatives including newly elected District Development Council (DDC) members to act as a bridge between the people and the administration.

Mr. Singh, the Minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, was chairing District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting to review the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes in Doda, at Convention Centre here, an official spokesman said.

The Union minister said the meeting has been convened to find a common ground, wherein the administration and public representatives discuss the vital issues of public importance.

“The different bodies need to supplement each others’ work and highlight the issues which need to be addressed on priority,” he said.

He said the public representatives are more accountable towards the people due to the close contact between the two and should act as a bridge between the people and the administration.

Mr. Singh noted that after the implementation of 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments in the Union Territory, things are going to get more streamlined.

He urged the public representatives to develop leadership qualities and work for the public welfare irrespective of their party affiliation.

The Union Minister directed the district administration to acknowledge every communication from the public representatives through an acknowledgement letter and conduct at least one meeting every month.

District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vikas Sharma informed the union Minister that increasing female literacy and filling up vacant posts in the education sector need to be given special attention.