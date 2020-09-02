PUBG among 118 mobile apps banned by government

These include popular Chinese applications such as Baidu, WeChat Business and Alipay

The Centre on Wednesday blocked another 118 mobile apps which are "Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated.

These include popular Chinese applications such as Baidu, WeChat Business and Alipay. Popular mobile game PUBG is also among the banned applications.

In June, the Government of India banned 59 applications, most of them popular Chinese applications such as TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory and Cam Scanner, citing threat to national security and sovereignty.

In July, the government banned 47 more apps that included TikTok Lite, Helo Lite and Shareit Lite.

The bans came amid continuing tensions on the border between India and China.