December 20, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Nominated Rajya Sabha member and athlete P.T. Usha is now on the panel of Vice-Chairman of the House, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced on Tuesday in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also informed that Ms. Usha is the first nominated member in the history of the Rajya Sabha to be included in the panel. The panel members run the House, in the absence both Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT