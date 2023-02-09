P.T. Usha briefly chairs Rajya Sabha amid thumping by members

February 09, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nominated Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha and former international athlete and coach P. T. Usha chaired the Rajya Sabha briefly on February 8. The members thumped on the desk when she sat on the Chair.

Initially a bit nervous, she managed the proceedings with ease asking the speakers to stick to the time allotted to them. Ms. Usha was recently selected for the panel of Vice Chairpersons by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Great power involves great responsibility as said by Franklin D. Roosevelt was felt by me when I chaired the Rajya Sabha session. I hope to create milestones as I undertake this journey with the trust and faith vested in me by my people,” Ms. Usha said on Twitter, sharing a brief video of the proceedings of the House while she was in the Chair. The House was discussing the Motion of Thanks to the President at that time.