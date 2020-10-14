Psychology capsule for army personnel serving in Kashmir

SRINAGAR

14 October 2020 04:52 IST

The orientation is based upon four tenets, say officers

Amid increase in the number of local youth joining militancy in the Kashmir valley and focus on dissuading them, the Army’s 15 Corps Battle School (CBS) here has introduced a psychology module in its sensitisation programme for personnel coming to serve in the valley and along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The psychological capsule has been developed in conjunction with the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) and is imparted selectively among those undergoing the 28-day orientation programme before induction in the Kashmir valley,” a senior officer at the CBS said. In the general sensitisation capsules too, there is an increasing focus on convincing local youth caught in encounters to surrender.

All soldiers deployed to the valley and the LoC under the 15 Corps area have to undergo a sensitisation programme. All personnel posted to the LoC undergo a 14-day capsule and those deployed in the valley a 28-day capsule.

There are four tenets on which the orientation is based upon — good faith and just conduct, minimum force, avoidance of collateral damage and impartiality and necessity of operations, the officer said. We try to create a cognitive memory here to prepare on various scenarios they might face, another officer at the CBS said. The CBS follows a case study based approach to orient personnel, he said.

A team from the DIPR visited the CBS in 2019 and interacted with the faculty and trainees following which they built the module. The CBS trains 3,000 to 3,200 troops every year in several courses. “Selected lot of 200 to 250 soldiers and officers from the trainees go through the capsule,” the first officer said.

He said the use of drones and youth recruitment among others are the new threats being faced in the valley. To counter youth recruitment, the Army is bringing in families to dissuade them and give up weapons. As per data from the Army, 219 locals joined militancy in 2018, 119 in 2019 and 135 till October 6.